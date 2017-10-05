Apple's virtual assistant Siri mistakenly said the national anthem of Bulgaria was Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" for some time. Reddit user wandreylust first noticed the glaring error that was then reported by CNET. When asked "What is the national anthem of Bulgaria?" Siri erroneously responded: "The national anthem of Bulgaria is Despacito."

The result included a brief description of the most-streamed song of all time as sourced from Wikipedia. It is still unclear how or why Siri briefly provided the erroneous information.

While Siri usually provides information sourced from Wikipedia, the Wikipedia pages for Bulgaria correctly mention that the national anthem of Bulgaria is "Mila Rodino", which means "Dear Motherland" in English, and is a soaring opera song.

The Wikipedia page for Bulgaria does not include any mention of the catchy Spanish hit that captivated people from around the world this year. The Wikipedia page for "Despacito" does not mention anything about it being the national anthem of the European nation either.

Posing the same question to Google seems to yield the correct answer - "Mila Rodino" - as the Bulgarian national anthem.

Multiple social media users also reported seeing the same error and posted videos of it. At the time of writing, Siri seems to have fixed the bug and now responds with the correct answer. Apple has yet to respond to the error.

The error seems to have popped up after Apple switched from Bing to Google as its default search engine for Siri web search results in iOS and Spotlight on Mac last week.

"Switching to Google as the web search provider for Siri, Search within iOS and Spotlight on Mac will allow these services to have a consistent web search experience with the default in Safari," Apple said in a statement in September. "We have strong relationships with Google and Microsoft and remain committed to delivering the best user experience possible."