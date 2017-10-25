Lucy Weir, 23, from Bolton, is asking strangers and well-wishers to send her brother James a card or special greetings for his birthday in a heart-wrenching message posted to Facebook, reports the Manchester Evening News.

James, who is turning 21 next month, suffers from autism which prevents him from meeting people and making new friends.

His sister Lucy has however decided to ask the internet to send him cards or e-birthday wishes as a pleasant surprise so that he does not feel so lonely on the big day.

In a Facebook post, she writes: "This is James. My not-so-baby brother and he is turning 21 on the 30th November.

"James has autism and this makes it difficult for him to make friends and socialise.

"He gets anxious in social situations and finds it hard to communicate effectively with others. Sadly, James has no friends and it breaks our hearts.

"So, I have come up with an idea/surprise for his birthday. I wondered if you kind folk out there will share this post and send James a birthday message or card. Even if he only got a few I know he'd be over the moon!"

She added: "I want to make his milestone birthday extra special and put a big smile on that handsome face. Thank you everybody. Feel free to share."



James loves Titanic, dinosaurs and astronomy, but his autism and lack of qualifications ended his dreams of pursuing astronomy studies. Lucy explained the motivation behind her social media appeal to the Manchester Evening News: "I've decided to do this because he's my little brother and it breaks my heart everyday the fact he has no friends and that's what he wants so much; along with a girlfriend!" She adds: " He is a very lonely individual because he has no friends, which is really sad."

Many comments have since been posted below her Facebook post, many asking if they could send James gifts whilst sharing their personal stories with Lucy. She explains that James had always wanted to become an internet sensation and go 'viral'.

If you want to wish him a happy birthday, send a card to the following address:

James Weir

c/o Waring and Co

Churchgate House

Churchgate

Bolton

United Kingdom

BL1 1HL



Well-wishers can also email Lucy at: lucyndaweir@gmail.com