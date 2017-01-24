A rescue helicopter crashed in Italy as it was rescuing a person wounded in a skiing accident.

The helicopter plunged from a height of 600m (2000ft) as it was heading towards L'Aquila transporting a wounded person from the ski slopes of Campo Felice. It is believed six people were abroad: two pilots, a doctor, a nurse, an alpine rescuer and the person the helicopter was sent to rescue.

According to the first reports on Italian news agency Ansa, the helicopter sent a crash signal and then disappeared from the radar. Witnesses report hearing a loud bang. The causes of the crash appear to be related to adverse weather conditions of heavy rain and fog. Rescue operations to find the helicopter are underway, although the heavy fog will complicate their work.

The helicopter was not related to other emergencies currently affecting the Italian region of Abruzzo, which is fighting against the "weather emergency", as it is dubbed in local media, and the ongoing operations to find the people still trapped in the Hotel Rigopiano avalanche.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.