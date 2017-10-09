Police are hunting for a gang of six robbers who stole valuables from a central London jewellery store before fleeing from the scene on a single moped.

The suspects are believed to have arrived at Mappin & Webb in three vehicles before they broke and entered the store on Regent Street using a hammer and machete.

After stealing a number of high-value items, they escaped the scene at around 7.15pm on Monday (9 October) and sped towards Oxford Street on two mopeds.

But one of the vehicles crashed, forcing all six suspects pile onto the other one before riding off.

Mappin & Webb opened its store in 2016 and sells top-of-the-range jewellery such as Rolex watches.

A Met spokesperson said police had launched a manhunt for the culprits.

"At this early stage we believe this has been committed by six suspects who were riding three mopeds. Some of them were armed with a machete and a hammer.

"They entered the premises and smashed cabinets, stealing a high value of goods before escaping," police said.

Police have expressed concern about a spate of moped attacks in the British capital.

Earlier in October, an axe-wielding moped gang carried out raids at West End designer fashion stores, stealing handbags and other items valued at more than £300,000 (€339,000).

Moped gangs terrorising London have also taken to Instagram to boast and taunt police over their activities. The crime wave has seen 50,000 robberies on moped in London last year alone.