Sarah Stage is back to her workouts just nine weeks after giving birth to her second child, Logan Alexander. The Instagram model, who is also called "six-pack mom" shared a video of herself doing a combination of squats, pulling weights and legs workout on Instagram.

The 33-year-old is seen holding her 2 months old baby boy in her arms while working out as she urged her fans to not "body shame" her again in the inspirational caption.

She started by saying, "No excuses! This morning was my first time working out in 9 weeks and although I have a long way to go to build my muscle strength and endurance back up again, (so please don't body shame .. again ! As we all are different shapes and sizes ) luckily there's an inner strength that's been building since I've had time to reflect."

The Instagram model was body shamed for having a 6-pack belly until the end of her pregnancy, but she has responded fiercely to critics.

Stage called for moms to make themselves a priority and continued, "I've also realized that it's important to also make self-care a priority and try to do something for ourselves daily, this morning for me, it was doing a 20-minute workout at home. I know some mothers feel guilty about doing things for themselves and I've even gotten mom shamed for taking the time out for myself but if we are happy, then that makes us better wives, Friends, daughters. Mother's etc."

The fitness model also opened up about balancing her fitness with family, and carrer as she wrote on Instagram, "Whatever your fitness goals are, i want to be a support system to help you reach them since it's almost a New Year i thought it could be a fresh start so today only I'm giving you my Nutrition Guide for free(which has meal preps, grocery lists, healthy recipes which are delicious and snack ideas) when you get my Fitness Guide I know how hard it is to balance fitness, family, career and breastfeeding every 2 hours lol"

She concluded her inspirational post by adding, "Sometimes the most difficult thing is just getting started but I got your back. you can always leave a comment below with any questions you have ❤ u! We got this."

The fit-mom was criticised for her fashion choices in one of the photos that she shared after delivery back in October.

Stage, who is seen wearing, high-waist jeans in the photo, hit back at her critics writing, "I wear pads the size of ✈️ and jeans/jeggings hold them in place (so kindly stfu if you're going to judge a woman who just gave birth on just her outfit )."

The model also addressed the comment about her make-up in her Instagram post. She said, "I even got messages of people getting mad about having my makeup and hair done in my last post. My make up team consisted of just me being in a hospital bed with a mirror and an extra 10 minutes... but who cares? Why can't we look and feel good whenever we want? Whether ur wearing makeup or not... you're fabulous and it's really no one's business."