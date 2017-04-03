Most interviewers will give you an opportunity to ask questions after they've finished grilling you, be prepared to make the most of it.

In many ways this is the most important part of the interview. The interviewer has been in charge up until now, but this is your chance to prove you want the job and are capable of doing it.

Andrea Workman, author of How To Find A Job, said: "When asked do you have any questions? Do not answer no. This can indicate that you are not interested in the job.

"Instead, show your interest by asking specific questions about the organisation and what you can expect from the job."

We have crowdsourced the best questions to ask through Quora, the global question and answer network.

Can you tell me more about the day-to-day responsibilities of this job?

This will give you the chance to learn as much as possible about the role so you can decide whether this is a job you really want. By hearing more about the day-to-day tasks, you will find out what specific skills and strengths are needed.

What is the firm's corporate culture and what types of employees make a good fit?

Raad Ahmed, founder and chief executive at New York-based online legal services platform LawTrades.com, said: "You may not get a straight answer on the company culture since it may be portrayed in a flattering light, however one way to dig deeper into this is to ask how you would fit into this culture and press for more specifics."

What are the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the company?

This question should be asked carefully. To show you have done your research you should first sketch out a few areas where you think there are opportunities or potential pitfalls. But once you have done so, this question will help you gauge the company's priorities.

Is the post a new or existing one?

This can give you an idea of what's expected of you, and can lead to a wider discussion. If it's a new post, then ask why it's been created or how your performance will be measured. If it's an existing one, ask who you'll be replacing, and try to find out whether you will be expected to fill big shoes.

What are the job's promotion prospects?

The last thing you want is to fall into a dead-end job all because you didn't find out more about the potential for career progression.

How do you measure staff performance?

Dana Groff, a director at New York-based IT group MongoDB, said: "One of the best questions from a candidate is when they ask me to cover our review process and particularly to explain how they can be successful in their role.

The candidate can dig into how we evaluate and measure candidates and what they have to do in order to prepare for their role in my team. This tells me that they are serious about being successful and they care enough about my team and company that they want to be successful here."