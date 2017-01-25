George Orwell's 1984 has become the most popular selling book on Amazon in the US, with the spike in sales being attributed to remarks made by President Donald Trump's media team following his inauguration.
Trump aide Kellyanne Conway's reference to "alternative facts" brought to mind 1984's famous doublethink, in which a totalitarian government is able to present contradictory facts as true.
Even before Conway's pronouncements, the White House's reaction to criticism that fewer spectators were present for President Trump's swearing in than Barack Obama's had already taken an Orwellian turn.
In his initial rebuttal of photo evidence clearly showing the difference in size of the two crowds White House press Sean Spicer said Trump's swearing in garnered "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period".
However, the with the rise of increasingly authoritarian leaders across the globe painting themselves in the image of Big Brother and caring increasingly little about the truth, many were already convinced 2017 might be the year that Orwell's dystopian future would become a reality.
"From this day forward, it's going to be only America first, America first," Donald Trump on America.
"There will be no loyalty, except loyalty towards the Party," George Orwell on loyalty.
"Lock her up," "Trump that bitch," "Build a wall," overheard at a Trump Rally.
"A hideous ecstasy of fear and vindictiveness, a desire to kill, to torture, to smash faces in with a sledge hammer, seemed to flow through the whole group of people like an electric current, turning one even against one's will into a grimacing, screaming lunatic," George Orwell on mass hate.
"One or two [children] is not enough. To make our nation stronger, we need a more dynamic and younger population. In this country, [opponents] have been engaged in the treason of birth control for years and sought to dry up our generation." President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the family.
"The only recognised purpose of marriage was to beget children for the service of the Party. Sexual intercourse was to be looked on as a slightly disgusting minor operation, like having an enema," George Orwell on the family.