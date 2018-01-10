Pixie Lott's recent vacation did not go down well for her. The All About You singer has been left in a wheelchair after a skiing accident in France.

The Mama Do singer was staying at the exclusive La Folie Douce Val d'Isère resort, where she was holidaying with her fiancé Oliver Cheshire.

On Saturday (6 January) night, the 26-year-old songstress looked downcast as she tried to hide her face from shutterbugs by pulling the hoodie of her red jacket over her head. She was seen seated in a wheelchair that was being pushed by her family at Stansted Airport.

She has twisted her knee in the accident, according to Metro. Lott is yet to comment on the injury but a source told the publication that the knee was "checked out when she got home" and she is hoping "it's nothing serious".

Lott shared a few pictures on Instagram from her vacation. In one of the photos, she is seen posing in the snow in a bright yellow ski suit. "My favourite ski suit of the season keeping me warm from this crazay storm ❄️❄️ @fusalp," she wrote alongside the snap she shared with her fans on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

In another image, Lott and Cheshire are seen posing for the camera in heavy winter-wear with the view of the resort in the background. "The place 2 b," she captioned the picture.

Lott and Cheshire have been dating since meeting at a Select Models event in 2010.