Superstar Adele gave her audience more than a world-class performance in Perth. The Hello singer armed herself with a large gun and shot $20 (£24.60) notes wrapped in t-shirts into the audience on the first night of her Australian tour.

Playing at Perth's Domain Stadium on 28 February, the 28-year-old singer temporarily halted the show and walked to the middle stage where she chose audience members to receive the generous gifts. One small child made her way to the front of the 43,000-capacity stadium but unfortunately Adele deemed it a hazard to shoot the t-shirt cannon in her direction.

The British singer said: "Hello! I can't shoot this [t-shirt gun] at you or I'll knock your head off. Hi Katie, how old are you? You're seven? You look beautiful. Thank you for dressing up for my show. You look absolutely lovely."

Those who were lucky enough to get their hands on the $20 bundles were encouraged by the singer to "buy a drink" on her behalf. Adele can certainly afford to splash the cash after reports that she earned at least £500,000 a night on her 2016 tour dates.

While walking around the large venue, Adele quipped about her concert exertions telling the audience: "The weight is going to fall off of me on this tour. The sweat is dripping down my thighs."

Days before the show, grainy photos surfaced of Adele rehearsing at the stadium ahead of the inaugural concert. Complaining about the invasion of privacy, the Someone Like You singer told the crowd: "We've been rehearsing here... and my son was watching in the crowd. There wasn't much of a crowd; there was, like, five people – very secretive despite all the f*****g helicopters flying around. They annoyed me; they revealed my dress and everything – I wanted it to be a surprise for you."

Watch Adele shoot $20 bills into the audience in Perth:

Still, the singer was glad to have finally made it Down Under after being forced to cancel her previous tour in 2012 due to undergoing surgery on her vocal chords. Adele proudly told fans: "I finally made it; it's taken me 10 years."

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Adele's show in Perth attracted the largest audience in West Australian history. Later during the concert, the pop star invited Feminem, a lookalike drag queen, to the stage for a brief duet of Rolling In The Deep.

Feminem later told radio station 6PR: "I kind of caught her eye in the first 15 minutes of the show and she gave me a bit of a wink and a wave and I was just having fun. And then when she came further and was walking down the catwalk, she circled the stage she stopped and she said 'I want to meet you'. And security did the rest."

Adele's tour is in support of her best-selling third album 25, which won album of the year at the Grammys 2017 in February. The Adele Live 2017 tour continues at The Gabba in Brisbane on 4 and 5 March.