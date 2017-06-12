Bethesda has confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year, complete with a host of new features including Link amiibo support that lets you dress up like Link from The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. Announced at its E3 press conference in Los Angeles late Sunday, the port appears to bring the same core gameplay, but with a few cool new additions.

As seen in the reveal trailer (embedded below) at Bethesda's press event, Nintendo Switch players will be able to scan a compatible amiibo to unlock various iconic in-game Nintendo items including the Master Sword, Hylian Shield and Champion's Tunic.

Players can also use the hybrid system's Joy-Con controls for lock-picking and combat including firing a bow and arrow. The port on Switch will also include three official add-ons — Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn.

Bethesda said the game will also be compatible with other Amiibo from The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, Super Smash Bros. series, the 8-bit Legend Of Zelda 30th Anniversary Amiibo and the Zelda series.

Although Skyrim was featured in Nintendo's initial teaser trailer for the Switch, Bethesda did not reveal any details about the port of the popular open-world fantasy RPG.

The gaming company has not yet revealed whether the Switch version of Skyrim will come as a basic port of the 2011 original, include the graphical improvements that came with the 2016 Special Edition or feature mod support.

"We love to make games and worlds that you can get lost in, that you can make your own, and that you never want to put down," game director Todd Howard said earlier this year. "Well, now you don't have to. Now you can play Skyrim wherever you want, and take it on your own adventures."

The port will also mark the first launch of a Bethesda game on a Nintendo platform.

"The Switch is both classically Nintendo yet something all new," Howard said. "We want to thank them for letting us be a part of it."

Skyrim on Switch has not been given a specific release date yet but is expected to launch sometime this autumn.