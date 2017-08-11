West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic insists that "no player is bigger than the club" amid claims that in-demand playmaker Manuel Lanzini is set to be handed a bumper new contract. He also confirmed that summer recruits Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez are all set to make their debuts in Sunday's (13 August) Premier League opener against Manchester United.

The Sun understands that Lanzini, supposedly seen by Liverpool as a potential replacement for wantaway Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho, is close to putting pen to paper on a lucrative five-year deal that will see his wages increase from around £30,000-a-week ($38,930) to £4.4m-a-year.

"With Manuel, look, no player is bigger than the club," Bilic was quoted as saying by football.london at a press conference held on Friday. "I don't mean contracts, just one player, he is part of the team like any other player. He is one of our key players, a great lad and he knows his situation.

"I spoke with him last season, at the end of the season, then in the beginning of pre-season. He knows we are looking after him and that he has a big year ahead of him. We know his situation and we will do everything possible to sort him out.

"He has a long contract already, but the owner and chairman always appreciate those situations and I know the chairman activated his clause well before, last time, than he could have done. No doubt he is a key player.

"That's what I am talking about. He never showed me, any sort of things that he is unhappy. Then of course, every players wants to use their situation in the best possible way but I know for sure that he is happy here."

Bilic remained coy on reports that West Ham have reached a verbal agreement with Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, claiming that he is a "good player" and that "a lot of clubs have interest in him."

He added: "Since he came on, not the market, but the radar and that's all that I can say. Top players are hard to get but we are all looking to get them. It would be a bit rich, even today, for that money."

When asked about interest in Brentford's Jota, Bilic reiterated that West Ham had done most of their business early. He also appeared to rule out the prospect of Adrian following fellow goalkeeper Darren Randolph out of the exit door at London Stadium, maintaining that both he and the chairman want the Spaniard to stay and sign an extension of his own.

In terms of team news for this weekend's meeting with United, Bilic said that all four of his senior summer signings were in line to make their maiden competitive appearances for West Ham at Old Trafford.

Defenders Winston Reid and Aaron Cresswell are also both available, although Michail Antonio (hamstring), Lanzini, Cheikhou Kouyate (both knee), Andy Carroll (groin) and Diafra Sakho (back) all remain sidelined for now.