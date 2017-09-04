Fergie has set the temperatures soaring on Instagram by sharing a sizzling snap from her bondage-inspired photoshoot, which will be included on her upcoming solo album – Double Dutchess: Seeing Double.

The singer is wearing a white bikini top and is seen in a cage, with her hands inside a black patterned background. Flaunting ample cleavage, Ferge wore a high waisted leather bikini bottom and thigh-high PVC boots for the sizzling snap.

The Big Girls Don't Cry singer captioned the Instagram post saying, "About to break out of my cage." Fans of the 42-year-old loved her sexy style on Instagram and rushed to the comments section to praise her.

A user wrote, "Still hot as f**k," another commented, "Just fire in your timeline. So gorgeous!" Calling her a timeless beauty a user noted, "What a woman!!She is over 40 but still better than lots of teens!! Omg"

"Slay mama" reads a comment, while another noted, "Dutchess enjoying bondage, yes please." Most fans are commenting about her upcoming solo, from which the photo was taken. A user said, "Can't wait for #DoubleDutchess! That seems to be the best pop album in YEARS."

"Wooooow. New video and track coming up? I can't wait," a user wrote in the comments section.

The former Black Eyed Peas member's new visual experience album will premiere on September 20 and her studio album, Double Dutchess, will drop two days later on 22 September. This will mark her first solo 11 years after the release of her first ever solo album, The Dutchess.

Fergie says in a voiceover for the trailer, "It's been difficult for me to trust the epiphany that I had. That I will always be more powerful."

Speaking about her upcoming album, Fergie told Entertainment Weekly, "I feel like I'm nine months pregnant." She collaborated with two other artists for the album, including tracks, Hungry, featuring Rick Ross, and You Already Know featuring Nicki Minaj.