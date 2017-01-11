The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw some exciting matches aired from the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, 10 January. In the main card, American Alpha defended the tag team titles against The Wyatt Family, while in another featured match John Cena and Baron Corbin squared off.

The show kicked off with the new WWE Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose, who announced himself for the 30-man-over-the-top match at Royal Rumble, which takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on 29 January.

Ambrose welcomed his guest The Miz with Maryse. As soon as The Miz entered the ring, he said that as long as Ambrose holds the title, the latter was degrading its importance which he had restored to its glory. He also announced himself for the Royal Rumble Battle Royal.

The Miz then said he would give Ambrose a chance to return the title he won from him last week. But, Ambrose pulled out the participation award and presented it to The Miz. The Miz then assaulted Ambrose with a flurry of punches. Maryse entered the ring and went for a low-blow but Ambrose ducked and carried out the Dirty Deeds on The Miz and handed the award to Maryse as he left the squared circle.

Check out the SmackDown results for 10 January:

Wyatt Family vs (champion) American Alpha (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

American Alpha won with an O'Connor roll from Chad Gable on Randy Orton.

Baron Corbin vs John Cena

John Cena won with an Attitude Adjustment.

Dolph Ziggler vs Kalisto

Kalisto won with a crucifix pin.

Carmella vs CJ Lunde

Carmella won with the Code of Silence.