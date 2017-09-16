It is clearly never too early to make your social media debut, especially when you are as adorable as Serena Williams' two-week-old baby. The tennis star and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian recently opened a new Twitter and Instagram account for their daughter Olympia and started sharing photos of the cute baby.

On Friday 15 September, they posted a heart-melting photo of Olympia sleeping in a pink and navy blue onesie with "Smart and Strong like my Mama" embroidered across the front. The post had the caption "Biceps" in reference to her pose, which showed off her baby muscles.

The Instagram account has already earned close to 20,000 followers and fans of the newcomer were thrilled with the latest post. "Smart and strong like mom, but looking just like dad!" one person commented.

Williams first introduced her daughter (born 1 September) to the world on 13 September with a photo of the baby nestled on her chest. "Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr," she wrote alongside and also posted a video montage of moments from her pregnancy.

"It's been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!" the world No 22 said in the clip.

The 35-year-old kept her fans glued to her social media accounts since April when she first announced she was pregnant and followed it up with regular photos of her growing bump. She got engaged to Ohanian in December 2016, but has not revealed a date for their wedding.