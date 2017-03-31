The Galaxy S8 is barely out of the starting gate and we already have a deal on Samsung's latest Android flagship. Pick up the 64GB handset SIM-free from UK retailer Carphone Warehouse and you'll get a Samsung Bluetooth speaker worth £100 thrown in for free.

Other smartphone deals this week include money off a Moto G5 Plus on pay-as-you-go and a Samsung Galaxy S7 with unlimited minutes and texts plus 2GB data for £20.99 a month. There are also saving to be had on a variety of 4K TVs and audio tech.

As always, this week's tech and smartphone deals come courtesy of Hot UK Deals. Be sure to check the fine print carefully as some of these offers require you to use codes and cashback sites to get the best deal.