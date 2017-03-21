Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle is far from extinct as the royal treated his Suits actress girlfriend to a night at the museum as a romantic gesture.

The pair – who enjoyed their first wedding as a couple at Tom Inskip's wedding bash in Montego Bay, Jamaica, earlier this month – paid a visit to London's Natural History Museum after closing hours.

Skipping the raucous crowds of tourists, the prince made sure to drop by the iconic landmark in South Kensington as it was closing on Sunday, ensuring Markle got to see the dinosaurs in a private tour.

Markle, 35, flew in to London from her home base in Toronto, Canada on Thursday for the romantic event with her boyfriend. The actress has been staying with Harry in his Kensington Palace cottage when in London.

An insider told The Sun: "Meg had always wanted to go so Harry arranged a private visit. It's quite romantic after dark as all the exhibits, including the dinosaurs, are all still lit up. And of course, they had it to themselves."

It's not the first time Harry has showcased his chivalrous side for his new love, as he whisked Markle away to Norway to ring in the new year and to see the Northern Lights. He has taken her to see a West End play and has even waxed his chest for her in recent months.

News of the couple's weekend activity comes as it was reported that Harry will play Markle's plus one to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding later this year. It is not known if Pippa Middleton will extend an invite to the Suits star for her wedding on 20 May, however, as she is said to be afraid of being upstaged by the media circus surrounding Harry and Markle's relationship.

Harry, 32, has been dating Markle since last July and is said to be besotted by the US-born actress and humanitarian, who recently penned an essay for Time magazine about the stigma surrounding women's menstruation.

Aside from her humanitarian work and lifestyle writing for her website The Tig, Markle will begin filming the show's next series in April – with writers planning a storyline for her character Rachel Zane to fall pregnant in order to make her stay with the show. There are rumours that Markle is keen to quit Suits to concentrate on her relationship with Harry and her charity work.