Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry seems to have no desire of a wedding extravaganza on the steps of Westminster Abbey. In fact, a new report claims that if it were to the flame-haired royal, he would "get married somewhere private and elope" with Meghan Markle.

As the royal romance peaks – with numerous public appearances and get-togethers – buzz is that the 32-year-old Prince is planning on popping the question to his actress girlfriend soon.

If things go well, royal insiders predict that the proposal may happen as soon as August – on Markle's birthday.

A source told Us Weekly, "my money is on a fall engagement," suggesting that the couple might get engaged on the Suits actress' 36th birthday on 4 August.

An August proposal could also be significant since it's the month when Princess Diana met with her fatal accident 20 years ago.

"He feels getting engaged will lift that gloom forever because he will be able to associate August with something joyful," the magazine source revealed.

Eventually, if and when the royal couple decides to walk down the aisle, rumours have it that it's not going to be a lavish affair. Apparently, they want something private "rather than have a showy wedding."

This comes after one of Harry's old friends, former US Marine Kirstie Ennis, recently opened up about the much-anticipated nuptials and seemingly confirmed a wedding sooner or later.

"I don't think I'm worried about the wedding. I'm worried about the after-party," said the American, when asked about a prospect royal ceremony.

However, she deterred from divulging further information, saying, "I am pleading the Fifth."

With all these details pouring in, the wedding seems only a matter of time as a source adds about Harry, "He wants to get married and have kids. He's smitten."