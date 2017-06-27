Nintendo's newly announced SNES Mini has sold out its online less than 24 hours after its initial unveiling. The plug-and-play microconsole inspired by the Super Nintendo (SNES) follows the enormous success of 2016's NES Classic Mini and initial pre-order allocations are scheduled for a 29 September release.

Considering the popularity of the NES Classic Mini, it was perhaps inevitable that the Kyoto gaming giant would bring back other beloved hardware in the future. The latest Nintendo system to receive the miniature treatment comes pre-loaded with a star-studded library of SNES games and a pair of controllers for multiplayer fun.

Unfortunately, as with the NES Classic Mini, actually getting your hands on one could prove somewhat difficult, although Nintendo has confirmed that it will produce "significantly more units" of the SNES Mini than its ultra-rare predecessor.

Due to low stock shipments from Nintendo, many hopeful buyers were left disappointed by the limited availability of the NES Classic Mini.

The nostalgia-loaded system still carries eye-watering price tags on resale sites such as eBay, and its value continues to rise following the limited-run console's discontinuation earlier this year.

With 'sold out' signs already popping up on SNES Mini listings at major online retailers, Nintendo is hoping to ease any worries that history will repeat itself... in the short term.

"We aren't providing specific numbers, but we will produce significantly more units of Super NES Classic Edition than we did of NES Classic Edition," a Nintendo of America spokesperson told USgamer. "At this time, we have nothing to announce regarding any possible shipments beyond this year."

The statement's wording seems to hint that the SNES Mini will again be a limited-run device, with production potentially stopped after 2017's Christmas season.

Below is a list of the major online retailers that are stocking the SNES Mini and their asking prices (where available and correct at time of writing). While the first batch of pre-orders is now seemingly over, your best option, aside from scouring high street stores for stock, is to sign up for stock notifications for any potential future shipments.