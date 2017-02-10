Snowfall in the East of England could be set to spread to London and the rest of the country over the weekend as temperatures drop further throughout the British Isles. The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning covering much of England and Scotland.

Yesterday (9 February) Yorkshire and Norfolk experienced settling snow while sleety snowflakes were reported in the South-East of England. Last night Arctic winds swept across the UK - many will have woken this morning to icy cars and road surfaces.

The Met Office are currently forecasting sustained snowfall in London during the early hours of Saturday morning. They have also warned that daytime temperatures of around 2C will feel much colder because of bitter Easterly winds.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Richard Young, said: "There's been a notable dip in temperatures across the UK this week and we could see the coldest night of the winter on Friday night if skies are clear as forecast in North West Scotland.

"With this easterly air flow and a chance of some snow showers it will feel very cold this weekend, especially on Sunday, along the south coast where wind chill will make it feel more like -4°C during the day, so wrap up warm."

Parts of Scotland could see as much as 5cm of snow over the weekend with overnight temperatures dropping as low as -10C in the highlands.

Health experts have joined the Met Office in warning drivers and the elderly to plan carefully for the weekend ahead. Families are urged to make sure their relatives have a good supply of food and medicine in anticipation of the destabilizing weather.

Dr Thomas Waite, from Public Health England's Extreme Events team, said: "With more cold weather on the way now is the time to really think how it could impact you and your family, particularly those who are very young, over 65 or who have heart and lung conditions.

"Whenever temperatures drop more people become seriously ill, including pneumonia, heart attacks and strokes – that's why it's so important we all think what we can do for those at risk now."