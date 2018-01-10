ðŸ–¤ðŸ¦‹.... A post shared by ðŸ¦‹ (@bellahadid) on Jan 9, 2018 at 8:20pm PST

Bella Hadid made waves in the fashion industry in 2017, landing numerous campaigns including Dior beauty and earning her wings at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai.

It looks as though the new year will be just as bright for the younger sister of supermodel Gigi, as she continues to front the hottest brands for 2018, which so far includes Max Mara and Giuseppe Zanotti.

The 21-year-old's latest post is a sultry black and white snap of her posing topless, wearing just a black leather and a showing off a new jet-black hairstyle of tight corkscrew curls.

Hadid shoots the camera a sultry doe-eyed expression as she teasingly bites her thumb, while her other hand protects her modesty.

Though the model hasn't given her 16.5 million followers any details about the professionally shot photo, they were keen to comment on the snap.

One person commented: "Your hair looks amazing baby bels".

As another put: "You are so Beautiful".

A third added: "You are sooo amazing".

The snap comes just days after Hadid blew fans away with her Giuseppe Zanotti rocker-inspired campaign shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by the famed Carine Roitfield – which resulted in a "great energy" on set.

It tried to capture an "endless summer" aura which was channelled through a 90s vibe, explaining Hadid's high-cut leotard and high pony tail in the snaps.

"This campaign really represents the authentic energy of the brand — modern, sensual, powerful," Zanotti said in the press release. "And then there's Bella, back for a second season, who brings with her a rock-and-roll attitude that's also playful and seductive. The overall effect is compelling, contemporary, arresting."