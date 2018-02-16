Kate Wright has set tongues wagging over the past year due to her high-profile romance with Rio Ferdinand, but ensured full focus was on her in her latest Instagram snap.

The 26-year-old former Towie star had been on a night out with Ferdinand for a late Valentine's dinner and an Aston Martin event after spending Valentine's Day with his three children.

But rather than share a loved-up snap of the couple, Wright posted an outfit shot of herself in her bright pink suit for the evening.

The eye-catching ensemble is from Forever Unique, with a price tag of £165, and Wright wore it with a black bodice underneath which accentuated her cleavage. She finished off the look with poker straight hair and a full makeup look of false lashes and glowy skin.

She captioned the shot: "Lovely evening tonight at #astonmartin ... .. outfit deets tagged ," and her fans were quick to praise her style.

One person wrote: "She amazes me every day ," while someone else said: "So beautiful inside and out ..love your outfit".

A third added: "Wow! You look unreal!"

Before heading for a romantic dinner, Wright accompanied the football pundit as he opened the new Aston Martin Showroom in London's Park Lane. Ferdinand looked smart in a double-breasted navy suit which he jazzed up with a pair of white trainers.

Wright has taken to family life like a duck to water since getting together with Ferdinand – ensuring the romance revolves around his three children; Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six.

After quitting showbiz, the former TV personality told The Sun: "I'm taking a step back from the public eye, I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE, my priority right now is Rio and the family."

Wright had been single for some time since splitting with Towie star Dan Edgar before she met Ferdinand in Dubai. The widower had not dated much since the tragic death of his wife Rebecca Ellison in 2015.