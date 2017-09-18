Lady Amelia Windsor has proved to be the least conventional yet ultra-glamorous member of the British Royal Family yet again by pitching up to London Fashion Week in a bright pink outfit.

The 22-year-old blonde beauty graced the front row of the Emporio Armani show on Sunday, cementing her position on the elite fashion circuit.

The former Edinburgh university student looked fashion-forward in a bold ensemble comprising of oversized wide-leg hot pink trousers, a floaty white blouse and a checked navy and pink cosy cardigan teamed with black ankle boots.

Windsor, who has been hailed the "most beautiful member of the royal family", finished off the look with her sun-kissed tresses styled in a loose, straight style and wore minimal make-up to enhance her natural beauty.

The 36th-in-line to the throne – who read French and Italian at Edinburgh University – appears to have quite a passion for fashion if her Instagram account is anything to go by of late. Along with sharing snaps of her bohemian, vintage-inspired outfits, the royal has enjoyed several fashion shows at LFW this week and was keen to share some snaps of her latest vibrant outfit.

Looking every inch the fashionista, Windsor captioned the first shot of her outfit: "@emporioarmani I'm feelin pink pink pink grazie mille era bellissima".

One follower told her: "Wow you look like your Auntie Helen in this photo xx".

Another put: "Feeling hot pink hot pink hot pink " as a third added: "So beautiful".

Windsor also shared a picture of herself on the front row of the Emporio Armani fashion show alongside rapper Dizzee Rascal and French actress Alice David.

But fashion isn't the only thing on Windsor's mind this year. The daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, and Sylvana Tomaselli, was planning a move to Brighton this year to eschew expensive London house prices.

After enjoying the Armani fashion show, Windsor joined the likes of Poppy Delevingne, Ellie Goulding, Liam Payne and Oliva Palermo at the label's star-studded fashion party.