Harry Styles appeared to have tacitly confirmed his romance with model Camille Rowe after enjoying an incognito lunch outing at a Los Angeles restaurant together over the weekend.

The 23-year-old Dunkirk actor was spotted walking through an eatery with the 27-year-old Victoria's Secret star, in all-black T-shirt and trousers with a flat cap. He was also carrying his new girlfriend's checked bag with a bandaged hand.

His blonde-haired partner looked low-key with no make-up wearing an oversized stripey sweater with bare legs.

The photograph of the couple snapped by a fan was posted on Twitter on Monday (25 September) with the caption: "Harry with Camille Rowe back in California-J".

One fan replied to the shot: "So cute" while another gushed: "I guess I'm the only one who finds it cute and sweet that he's carrying her bag?"

Sources recently claimed that Styles is "besotted" with Rowe, who was also pictured in the audience during his concert at Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre, further cementing their romance.

Rowe is a French-American model and occasional actress, and was born in Paris to an American mother who modelled and danced at Le Lido club, while her French father was in the restaurant business. She was named the Playboy Playmate of the Month for April 2016 and now resides in Los Angeles, and boasts 404,000 followers on Instagram.

Styles, meanwhile, has had a particularly busy year after signing a three-album solo recording deal with Columbia Records. He also released his self-titled debut album on 12 May 2017 and successful first single Sign Of The Times. Along with making headlines for his romance with chef Tess Ward earlier this year, he also made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's war film Dunkirk.

The former X Factor star has garnered a lot of attention for his personal life, causing controversy for his year-long relationship with Xtra Factor presenter Caroline Flack back in 2011. He also dated singer Taylor Swift from October 2012 to January 2013.