Modern Family star Ariel Winter knows how to turn up the heat on social media. The 19-year-old star actress posted a video of herself showing off her twerking moves in a storage unit on 31 August on Instagram.

Dressed in tiny daisy duke shorts and a blue tank top, the actress is seen dancing, by showing her booty, to a techno beat with a lady friend in the sexy video, which she shared with her 3.6 million followers. She captioned the post saying, "Storage units be like @lilkimthequeenbee. Also...people have a little humor...it's supposed to be FUNNY."

Fans of the ABC star are divided over her twerking video, with some calling her desperate for attention. A user commented, "So desperate for attention," another noted, "Just lost total respect."

"Poor girl so lost," said a social media user, while another pointed out, "It's all funny now when you're young but when you get older you're gonna look back and be like 'why was I like that?'"

A user sarcastically responded to her twerking video saying, "And you wonder why there are all these "news" stories about you." Most fans compare her personal self to her book worm on-screen character, Alex Dunphy.

An Instagram user said, "This is funny I'm watching u be a nerd right now on modern family girl u can act I never thought of u like this!!! while another asked, "You gonna do that on Modern Family?"

A user asked her to look up to her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, and commented, "God, I wished you looked up to Sarah Hyland. so much wasted potential."

In midst of all the hate, some fans came to her support. Calling her a queen a user said, "Wish I could twerk like that #queen." Another compared her twerking with Kylie Jenner and wrote, "I bet Kylie Jenner can't even twerk this good."

"The negative comments coming from the dudes on here seem extremely gay. She's like every gf I've ever known tbh. Who are you to judge her? Don't be a prude people," a fan of the Modern Family star said in the comments section.