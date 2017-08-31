Colton Haynes is disappointed with Hollywood for the way it treats the LGBT community. On Tuesday (29 August), the actor went on a Twitter rant to express his frustration about the American movie industry's attitude towards LGBT actors.

"Hollywood is so f****d up. So much of the focus is on your personal life & has nothing to do with the talent you have to bring to the table," he tweeted. The actor will soon be seen in American Horror Story Cult and praised its show creator Ryan Murphy for not being biased with an actor's sexual orientation while casting.

"Thank god for Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, & Jeff Davis. They believe gay actors are more than just their personal lives," another of his tweets reads. "So disappointed in how Hollywood can't understand that playing a character has nothing to do with how u live your personal life."

The 28-year-old actor came out as gay in May 2016 and got engaged to Jeff Leatham in March this year. In the series of angry tweets, however, he did not mention what triggered his fury at the film industry. In one of his interviews with Huffington Post he reveals that he was advised to hide his sexuality.

"I've been told by so many people that you cannot be out and have a career. Literally, people would set me up with girls for the press. There was this whole story that ran with Lauren Conrad, who I love — she's the best. Basically, my old manager at the time was like, 'Oh, take a picture with her.' He just basically ran this story trying to say that I was dating Lauren Conrad. It was there for about six months. I was like, 'Oh great, I have to do this.' That's how it is in Hollywood," he told the website.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for his next big show with AHS season 7. On 30 August, the Teen Wolf actor shared his look from the highly anticipated show where he plays the character of detective Samuel. "Less than one week until #AHScult ...here's a pic of Detective Samuels angrily posing in front of a scary clown," he captioned the image.