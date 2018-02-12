There's no way April Love Geary can hide that pregnancy glow! Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old girlfriend of singer Robin Thicke recently shared a lingerie-clad photo, flaunting her baby bump in all its glory – which in turn has sent her thousands of followers into a frenzy.

"Sunday mood," the blonde beauty simply captioned the photo clicked by Boudoir Photographer Evie Lynn. In the image, the mother-to-be, who is expecting her baby girl in a month's time, showed off her radiant looks while putting her pregnant belly in full display.

The model was decked in a lacy lingerie top paired with a thong bottom, and as for the makeup, she showed off a natural dewy face with just a hint of mascara and gloss.

No sooner had she shared the picture with her fans and followers on Instagram, than fans bombarded the comments section with raving messages.

"So freaking gorgeous," one of her fans gushed, as a second follower chimed in, writing, "So pretty!! Wish you all the best!"

"April, you look gorgeous mama!!!" a third fan commented.

As someone else added, "Loving how healthy and happy you look!!!! I know being thin is part of your profession but there is a softness about pregnancy that suits you so beautifully."

"Stop being so freaking gorgeous!!!! Hot momma," added another user.

The 40-year-old singer's girlfriend is due this March, and to celebrate the occasion the pair hosted a lavish baby shower in Malibu earlier in January.

While everything about the pink-themed garden party was mesmerising, one thing caught the eyes in particular – a giant floral cutout that announced the baby's name, Mia.

"Robin and April are two of my favourite people so it was such an honour to give them the shower of their dreams," party planner Vanessa Michelle was quoted as saying by The People magazine.

Meanwhile, Thicke dished, "The kids loved the balloons, face painting, jump house, churros and desserts. The adults enjoyed the food and the dance floor!"