The stars of TV's most popular soaps took their place on the red carpet at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester on Saturday (3 June) night for the star-studded event.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield the awards sees the nation's favourite soap stars from Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Doctors battle it out for the top TV awards.

While the show airs on Tuesday (6 June) having been put back in the viewing schedule for the Ariana Grande One Love concert, the leading actresses put their best foot forward on the red carpet as they arrived for the celebration of soap.

Catherine Tyldesley, 33, took centre stage in a plunging nude gown alongside Hollyoaks' Nikki Sanderson, 33, and Stephanie Waring, 38.

Pregnant Chelsee Healey, 28, put her sizeable baby bump on display in a figure-hugging red jumpsuit as she posed alongside Hollyoaks co-star and former Blue singer Duncan James.

Brooke Vincent turned heads in a stylish black jumpsuit with cut-outs baring her toned stomach, while former Eastender Martine McCutcheon kept things demure in a black trouser ensemble with sparkly jacket.

Fellow Best Actress nominee, Kym Marsh - who plays Michelle Connor in Coronation Street looked elegant in a navy gown with a lace neckline and thigh high split.

A strong contender for the top award Speaking about the show on Lorraine last month she revealed: 'Obviously at times I was transported back to a place I was trying to get away from.

'I was told there was no way I HAD to do the stillbirth storyline. But I chose to do it because it might help someone who went through something similar. And so many people said it helped.'

The British Soap Awards 2017 airs on ITV on Tuesday 6 June.

BRITISH SOAP AWARD NOMINEES

Best Actor

Scott Maslen (Jack Branning – EastEnders)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter – EastEnders)

Davood Ghadami (Kush Kazemi – EastEnders)

Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald – Corrie)

William Roache (Ken Barlow – Corrie)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt – Corrie)

John Middleton (Ashley Thomas – Emmerdale)

Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle – Emmerdale)

Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe – Emmerdale)

Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox – Hollyoaks)

Ben Ryan Davis (Nick Savage – Hollyoaks)

Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale – Hollyoaks)

Chris Walker (Rob Hollins – Doctors)

Ashley Rice (Dr Sid Vere – Doctors)

Owen Brenman (Dr Heston Carter – Doctors)

Best Soap

EastEnders

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Doctors

Best Male Dramatic Performance

Simon Gregson (Steve MacDonald – Corrie)

Ian Midlane (Dr Al Haskey – Doctors)

Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell – EastEnders)

John Middleton (Ashley Thomas – Emmerdale)

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay – Hollyoaks)

Best Female Dramatic Performance

Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor – Corrie)

Dido Miles (Dr Emma Reid – Doctors)

Diane Parish (Denise Fox – EastEnders)

Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas – Emmerdale)

Nadine Mulkerrin (Chlo McQueen – Hollyoaks)

Best Comedy Performance

Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter – Corrie)

Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Zara Carmichael – Doctors)

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox-Hubbard – EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk – Emmerdale)

Nicole Barber Lane (Myra McQueen – Hollyoaks)

Best Young Actor

Ella Mulvaney (Amy Barlow – Corrie)

Bleu Landau (Dennis Rickman – EastEnders)

Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty – Emmerdale)

Ela May Demircan (Leah Barnes – Hollyoaks)

Villain Of The Year

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan – Corrie)

Lucy-Jo Hudson (Rhiannon Davis – Doctors)

Jake Wood (Max Branning – EastEnders)

Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton – Emmerdale)

Persephone Swales-Dawson (Nico Blake – Hollyoaks)

Best Actress

Lacey Turner (Stacey Branning – EastEnders)

June Brown (Dot Branning – EastEnders)

Diane Parish (Denise Fox – EastEnders)

Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor – Corrie)

Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt – Corrie)

Jane Danson (Leanne Tilsley – Corrie)

Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas – Emmerdale)

Natalie J Robb (Moira Dingle – Emmerdale)

Zoe Henry (Rhona Ghoskirk – Emmerdale)

Anna Passey (Sienna Blake – Hollyoaks)

Jessica Fox (Nancy Osborne – Hollyoaks)

Rachel Adedeji (Lisa Loveday – Hollyoaks)

Laura Rolins (Ayesha Lee – Doctors)

Lorna Laidlaw (Mrs Tembe – Doctors)

Bharti Patel (Ruhma Hanif – Doctors)

Best Newcomer

Rob Mallard (Dan Osbourne – Corrie)

Ritu Arya (Dr Megan Sharma – Doctors)

Zack Morris (Keegan Baker – EastEnders)

Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle – Emmerdale)

Duncan James (Ryan Knight – Hollyoaks)

Best On-Screen Partnership

Malcolm Hebden & Patti Clare (Norris Cole & Mary Taylor – Corrie)

Matthew Chambers & Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Daniel Granger & Dr Zara Carmichael – Doctors)

James Bye & Lacey Turner (Martin & Stacey Fowler – EastEnders)

John Middleton & Charlotte Bellamy (Ashley & Laurel Thomas – Emmerdale)

Richard Linnell & Kassius Nelson (Alfie Nightingale & Jade Albright – Hollyoaks)

Best Single Episode

Kylie's Death (Corrie)

A Christmas Carol (Doctors)

Lee On The Edge (EastEnders)

Ashley's Point Of View (Emmerdale)

What Is Consent? (Hollyoaks)

Scene Of The Year

Michelle Goodbye To Ruairi (Corrie)

Haunted By His Voices (Doctors)

Ronnie And Roxy's Exit (EastEnders)

The Hotten Bypass Pile Up (Emmerdale)

Jade Says Goodbye To Alfie (Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

The Grooming Of Bethany (Corrie)

Rhiannon's Second Chance (Doctors)

Lee's Mental Health (EastEnders)

Ashley's Dementia (Emmerdale)

Teenage Cancer (Hollyoaks)