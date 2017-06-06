Theresa May has admitted that she isn't a "showy politician" nor does she gossip or "wear her heart on her sleeve." But the Prime Minister has baffled social media after making a particular revelation during a television interview.

May was speaking to Tonight on ITV when she was asked byJulie Etchingham: "What's the naughtiest thing you ever did?"

To which May responded: "Oh goodness me."

She then tried to think of something before eventually revealing the naughtiest thing she has ever done.

May said: "I have to confess when me and my friends used to run through the fields of wheat, the farmers weren't too pleased about that."

That comment about wheat fields stunned people on social media, creating a variety of responses.

Some went political. Scarlet tweeted: "The naughtiest thing Theresa May has ever done is run through wheat fields... not cutting the police force by 20,000?"

Rebecca Serra said: "Is there a person alive that's less relatable than this woman who never even jacked a Collection 2000 eyeliner as a teenager."

The comments sparked more humorous replies too.

Aaron Stewart tweeted: "Maybe. Just maybe, With Theresa May's strong and stable leadership, we too may all find the courage to also run through fields of wheat."

When Theresa May said the "naughtiest thing" she'd ever done was running through wheat, she was actually signalling home pic.twitter.com/ERlselYswR — mnrrnt (@Mnrrnt) June 6, 2017

It was the latest quirk of the general election campaign, which has also seen a video by one Tory MP go viral thanks to cheesy jingles and classic Conservative catchphrases.

The short video was top of the YouTube trending list at one stage.