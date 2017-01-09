West Ham United appear prepared to part ways with another failed summer signing in Sofiane Feghouli with Roma manager Luciano Spalletti confirming his side's interest in the winger.

Feghouli, 27, joined the Hammers on a free transfer from Valencia during the summer transfer window, signing a three-year contract with the Premier League side.

Injuries disrupted his start to life in English football, but despite having returned to fitness, the Algeria international has started just one Premier League game for the club.

West Ham are already set to cut ties with Simone Zaza, who has endured a woeful spell in east London since his arrival from Juventus with Slaven Bilic confirming last week the Italy international will not play another game for the club.

Feghouli may have also played his last for West Ham, with Roma boss Spalletti confirming the club are considering the winger to replace Juan Iturbe, who has already left the club this month to join Torino.

"We are keeping a close eye on the market and the names you have mentioned so far are correct," Spalletti is quoted as saying by ESPN.

"The focus is shifting towards Feghouli, that is true. You're writing it anyway, so there's no point disguising the fact. The other options have cooled rather.

"He is someone who will come to replace [Juan Manuel] Iturbe, as Torino have really reinforced their squad with him.

"The truth is that these players know I trust them, that the club trusts them, so they need to play to their strengths. So far we've done well to cover the gaps, but playing every two to three days we're going to need to bolster our numbers a bit."

Roma have also been linked with a move for Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda to fill out their attacking options. The 20-year-old is back at Stamford Bridge after his loan spell at Real Betis was cancelled, with his father confirming his option are now to remain at Stamford Bridge to fight for a first-team role or to join the Giallorossi on loan.

Spalletti's comments would suggest however that they are now focusing on Feghouli with Il Messaggero reporting personal terms have been agreed over an initial loan move.