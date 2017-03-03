Parts of London's West End were evacuated after a "gas or electricity explosion" at a strip club during rush hour.

The blast occurred in the men's toilets at the Windmill Club in Archer Street at about 5.30pm, according to reports.

The area, which is popular with tourists and theatre-goers, was closed off and several roads were blocked, including Shaftesbury Avenue, as emergency services arrived at the scene.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the explosion. It is not being treated as terrorist-related, Mail Online reports.

A police spokesman said officers and firefighters were assessing the scene.

"Officers are at the scene of a gas or electricity explosion. Police were called to reports of a small explosion at premises in Archer Street, W1," said the spokesman.

"At this stage there are no reported injures. The explosion has caused some damage to the pavement outside the building. Local road closures are in place while the LFB [London Fire Brigade] assess the scene. Pedestrians and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

A worker at the club told the Evening Standard: "I was in the office when I heard the bang come from the gents' toilet. According to the fire brigade it came from the toilets, something to do with the heating system.

"I was in the office, which is two rooms away, at the time. Thank God I wasn't there. I called my manager to call the fire brigade. It's an old building, it used to be a theatre. Downstairs the basement is a mess. I'm still in shock. The fire brigade has told me we have to go."

Eyewitnesses shared images from the scene on social media. "OMG just had a gas explosion go off next to us in Soho!" one person tweeted.

"Explosion on Rupert Street and the office has been evacuated," added another.

The venue, located in the old Windmill theatre, is described online as the "oldest and most iconic strip club in London".

More follows