The much-awaited total solar eclipse occurred on Monday (21 August), and Nasa has just released a whole bunch of breathtaking photos taken by some of its scientists on Earth as well as those aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency has also released a video of the ISS flying right in front of the crescent sun during the eclipse.

Over the past few months, Nasa spearheaded a massive social media campaign spreading awareness about the rare astronomical event, informing people about the significance of such an eclipse occurring, as well as alerting people on how to safely watch the event.

The images were taken by Nasa staff on Earth and by the six astronauts aboard the ISS. Some of the images were also captured by Nasa members aboard a Gulfstream which was flying around 25,000 feet above the Oregon coast.

Here are some of Nasa's most stunning images capturing the solar eclipse:

The above image of the ISS zooming past the sun was photographed by one of Nasa's photo editors Joel Kowsky, who was reportedly in Banner, Wyoming to watch the eclipse.

The above image of the eclipse was captured by Nasa Flight Engineer Randy Bresnik aboard the ISS. The space station crossed the eclipse's path thrice as it orbited at an altitude of around 250 miles above the US. The ISS' Expidition 52 crew included Nasa's Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson, ESA's (European Space Agency's) Paolo Nespoli, and Roscosmos' Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy, who had the unique opportunity of witnessing the rare natural phenomenon from space.