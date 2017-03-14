Somali pirates are suspected to have hijacked an oil tanker, believed to be a Sri Lankan-flagged one, in the Indian Ocean on Monday (13 March). They have reportedly guided it to the Puntland region of Somalia, in what is thought to be the first hijack of a commercial ship by Somali pirates since 2012.

The freighter turned off its tracking system and diverted its course towards the Somali coast after sending a distress call, Reuters cited a piracy expert as saying on Tuesday.

Eight crew members were reportedly on board the Dubai-owned Aris 13 merchant tanker at the time of the hijack, said John Steed of Oceans Beyond Piracy, an aid group involved in mediation efforts to free the hostages. Steed is a former British colonel who has worked on piracy for almost 10 years. He is thought to have been in close contact with naval forces who were tracking the hijacked vessel.

"The ship reported it was being followed by two skiffs yesterday afternoon [13 March]. Then it disappeared," Steed said.

He added that an aircraft from the region's naval force was flying overhead to track the ship's movement to determine what was happening.

According to sources who spoke to Voice of America's Somali service, regional officials in Somalia are assessing the circumstances of the hijack.

At least eight pirates are suspected to have been involved in the hijack, the sources said, adding that the vessel moved near the coastal town of Ras Asayr.

However, the governments of the countries involved are yet to confirm the suspected incident.

Piracy off Somalia's coast has declined in recent years. At its height in 2010-2011, piracy had cost the global economy $7bn a year in increased trade expenses, media reports noted. Pirates, at that time, were attacking tens of ships every month and claimed millions of dollars as ransom for their release. More than 1,000 hostages were also taken captive by the pirates during that period.

It has been three years since the Somali pirates successfully hijacked a commercial ship. The number of attacks has declined due to shipping firms hiring private security and the presence of international warships, naval forces from Nato, the EU, the US and other independent countries.