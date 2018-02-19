US President Donald Trump vented his anger and frustration over the ongoing Russia investigation this weekend in a series of fiery tweets and Twitter is ruthlessly roasting him for it. From his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump fired off a slew of tweets on the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with Moscow saying "they are laughing their asses off in Moscow" over the investigation.

Trump's blistering Twitter tirade came after special counsel Robert Mueller announced another fresh round of indictments charging 13 Russians and three Russian entities, including the infamous Internet Research Agency, for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

"Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter," Trump tweeted on Saturday (17 February). "This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!"

Early Sunday he fired off another round of posts saying: "I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said "it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer." The Russian "hoax" was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia - it never did!"

"Now that Adam Schiff is starting to blame President Obama for Russian meddling in the election, he is probably doing so as yet another excuse that the Democrats, lead by their fearless leader, Crooked Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election. But wasn't I a great candidate?"

Trump also accused his predecessor Barack Obama's administration of failing to prevent Russian meddling while claiming the 2016 election was "not impacted or changed by by the Russians". He also lambasted House Intelligence Committee ranking member Representative Adam Schiff, Democrats, CNN, Obama and later Oprah Winfrey.

"The only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company!" Trump tweeted.

Despite US intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, Trump has repeatedly dismissed the findings as a "hoax", denied any collusion with Moscow and slammed the ongoing probes as a "witch hunt".

Amid Trump's flurry of error-laden tweets, many social media users questioned whether his "frantic" posts revealed a "consciousness of guilt". Others mocked the president saying he is "definitely feeling the heat" as Mueller's investigation pushes ahead.

Trump's tweets also come as the nation mourns over the recent school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead and triggered growing calls for action on gun control.

"Ladies and gents, the POTUS having a meltdown," one Twitter user wrote.

"Let this sink in: Nowhere in his crazy tweets today does Trump criticise Russia. Nowhere does he share any concern about the United States or our people or our values or our security. Nowhere. Instead he's worried that Russians are laughing at us. At him," a user tweeted.

"Based on his late PM-this AM joint Twitter meltdown, it's safe to say 'Trump' is having a nervous breakdown as Mueller's walls close in," John Schindler wrote.

Someone piped in: "His implosion will be spectacular. It's starting."