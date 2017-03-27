Former Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister says Jurgen Klopp is building "something big" at Anfield and has backed the Reds to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager replaced Brendan Rodgers at the Merseyside club in October 2015 and in his first season in charge, he guided Liverpool to the League Cup and the Europa League finals.

Liverpool are currently sitting in the fourth place with 56 points after 29 games, leading fifth place Manchester United by four points. However, the Red Devils have an advantage of two games in hand.

Klopp's men boast a very good record against the top four hopefuls as they have managed to get points against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Chelsea and United. They take on Everton in the derby clash after the international break and McAllister believes finishing in the top four is very important for his former club this season.

"I've watched Jurgen in training and the way he pushes players. That old school hard graft still works. He's very modern in his thinking but there's still an old school side to it," McAllister told the Liverpool Echo.

"I get the feeling that something big is building. The bigger the game this season, the better Liverpool have played.

"Yeah, there's been a problem with teams who sit behind the ball and make life difficult, but that's a better problem that not being able to beat your biggest rivals. It's something that I think they will overcome."

On qualifying for the next season's Champions League, the Kop favourite said: "Getting Champions League football back at Anfield is so important."

"My best nights here were the European nights. I was at Anfield as a fan for those big semi-finals against Chelsea. It's a good race for the top four. I'm probably biased but I believe we'll get there.

"We've got Everton next weekend and then you look at the fixtures and they are games where Liverpool should be able to get a good run.

"There is a momentum gathering and when that happens at this club it can be difficult to stop. It's about hard work, staying humble. That's the way it was when I came to play here and that's not changed.

"I only spent a couple of years here but the undying expectation level is brilliant. As soon as you lose that you are in trouble. It never seems to waver. You have to win here."