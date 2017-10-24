She's been playing the doting mother to her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo's three children Cristiano Jr and twins Mateo and Eva, and Georgina Rodriguez showed off her own growing baby bump at The Best FIFA Football Awards last night.

The 22-year-old model stunned in a light blue satin plunging gown with three-quarter sleeves and a waist ribbon which drew the eye to her burgeoning stomach as she nears the end of her pregnancy.

Rodriguez stole the show on the green carpet with her football legend boyfriend Ronaldo and his 7-year-old son, accessorising her evening gown with a sparkly ring on her wedding finger, statement green jewel earrings and her long dark hair worn in a wet-look style.

The ring will no doubt spark speculation that the happy couple may be planning a trip down the aisle since they are expecting a new baby together, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Ronaldo, 31, looked equally dashing in a three-piece charcoal suit which he styled with a black skinny tie and a white pocket square at the ceremony held at the Palladium Theatre in London.

The Portugal forward was named the world's best male player at the awards ceremony, beating Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Paris St-Germain's Neymar to the honour. He couldn't have looked any happier as he stood next to Rodriguez and son Cristiano Jr at the ceremony as he prepares to become a father of four.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been dating for approximately one year, with the pair being spotted on a string of dates together towards the end of 2016. News of the relationship began to swirl when they were snapped walking around Disneyland Paris arm-in-arm in November.

When he was asked by El Mundo whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, he said: "Yes, very much."

Rodriguez worked at a Gucci store in the Spanish capital of Madrid before getting into a relationship with Ronaldo. She reportedly caught his eye in the VIP area of a Dolce & Gabbana event.