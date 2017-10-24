Ibrahim Halawa, who spent more than four years in prison in Egypt, is due to return home to Ireland on Tuesday (24 October).

Halawa, the son of the most senior Muslim cleric in the Republic of Ireland, was arrested in August 2013 at the age of 17 at a protest in support of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted President Mohammed Morsi. The protest escalated into violence and 97 people were killed.

The Irish-Egyptian citizen was arrested, along with his three sisters and more than 500 demonstrators, and charged with numerous counts of murder, arson and illegal possession of weapons. His sisters were allowed to return to Ireland after three months.

Halawa's case was delayed 28 times before his legal team was finally allowed to defend him in court in August 2017.

He was acquitted of all criminal charges in September after spending over four years in detention.

The family lawyer, Darragh Mackin, said Halawa had spent over four years of his life "in the most difficult and cruel conditions." He protested against his detention with a series of hunger strikes and became so weak at one point that he had to use a wheelchair.

"Given the fact he's now free, and is to be reunited with his family, friends and education in Ireland, he is absolutely delighted," he said.

In an Instagram post, Halawa shared his excitement: "Finally on my way home. Thank you to everyone who has caused this moment. I love you all so much looking forward to finally coming home. I will arrive Dublin at 11!"