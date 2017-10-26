The wait seems almost over for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff as show creator Kurt Sutter has teased images from the filming location. The photos are sending the show fans into a frenzy as they have been patiently waiting for updates on the show.

The filming for the pilot began last week and the show creator is making it a point to share details from the set. "Mayan pilot 2.0. Day 6," he captioned two black and white images featuring the show's lead actor J D Pardo along with Richard Cabral and Clayton Cardenas and Joseph Raymond Lucero. In one picture, Lucero's bloodied getup hints that his character encountered a violent attack.

"I don't think I've ever been this excited for a spinoff," a fan tweeted. "This is the one spinoff that will actually work. Can't wait. It's gone be class," said another. "It's really happening," added a third.

The upcoming biker drama will stray from the fictional town of Charming, where Jax Teller's story unfolded and will move towards the Mexican-Californian border and focus on Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (played by Pardo), the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

After seven insanely popular seasons, SOA concluded the journey of Jax and his rugged biker gang SAMCRO. In an attempt to continue its success, Sutter and the network announced a spinoff in 2016 and even filmed a pilot last winter.

However, they scrapped the pilot citing "creative reasons" and added more actors to the Latino motorcycle club drama. True Detective actor Michael Irby joined the drama to play a newly created character in the rejigged pilot.

He will play the role of Obispo "Bishop" Losa, President of Mayans MC's Santo Padre Charter, who comes from a broken home in Salton Sea and was later adopted by the family of his cousin Marcus Alvarez, the founder and National President of Mayan MC, a biker gang which often encountered Jox's team in SOA.

Fans have high expectations from the spinoff due to the perfect depiction of the chaotic life of Jax and his family in the now-ended classic cult series. The show creator has previously said that he will honour the mythology of SOA.

FX and Sutter are yet to announce a premiere date for the highly anticipated show.