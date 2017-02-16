Sony has announced plans to scale back its PlayStation Now game streaming service. Support on nearly all current devices, including the PS3, PS Vita, PlayStation TV, Sony Bravia TVs from 2013-15, Sony Blu-ray player models and Samsung TV models will come to an end.

"After thoughtful consideration, we decided to shift our focus and resources to PS4 and Windows PC to further develop and improve the user experience on these two devices," PlayStation Now senior marketing manager Brian Dunn wrote in the blog post.

"This move puts us in the best position to grow the service even further. If you use any of the above devices, we want to give our heartfelt thanks for your support, and we hope you'll continue with us. Remember that all of your PS Now cloud game saves can easily be accessed on both PS4 and Windows PC," Dunn said.

While 2016 Sony Bravia TVs will be only supported until 1 April, support for the rest of the devices will end on 15 August 2017.

He also noted that users, who have auto-renewal enabled on their PlayStation Now subscriptions, should adjust their settings to avoid being charged before the service discontinuation date.

PlayStation Now was first announced in 2014 and was officially launched in early 2015 for the PS4 before gradually rolling out to various devices, offering subscribers access to hundreds of PS3 titles for a fixed monthly price. In August 2016, the company expanded its service to PC users as well.