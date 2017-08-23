Sony has settled a class-action lawsuit in the US that could see disgruntled Xperia users claim back hundreds of dollars. A federal court in New York approved the lawsuit which alleged that Xperia smartphones and tablets were "deceptively advertised as waterproof" by the Japanese giant's US wing.

Filed back in January 2016, the suit claimed that Sony Mobile USA misrepresented the waterproofing features on its Xperia Z and Xperia M-range phones and tablets.

Adverts originally released for several devices named in the lawsuit pictured users taking photos on their Android-powered smartphones while submerged in swimming pools.

In response, the suit argued that multiple Xperia devices released over the past few years were "not waterproof and are not designed for or capable of ordinary underwater use."

Sony eventually pulled the promotional materials and issued revised policies and advice to buyers "to better advocate sensible usage of our devices." Many of the devices listed in the litigation were rated as dust and water-resistant as opposed to "waterproof" by the sector's accepted industry body, Ingress Protection (IP).

Rather than let the case play out in court, Sony has settled the lawsuit while denying any wrongdoing or that its devices were defective in any way. The resolution means US-based owners of just shy of 20 Xperia branded phones and tablets could be due a partial refund of up to 50% for water-damaged devices.

Full eligibility details can be found here, although even if you do not fit the criteria Sony has extended the warranty by 12 months for all affected devices still under warranty, and by six months for those no longer covered.

At this stage, the settlement is on a preliminary basis, with a fairness hearing scheduled for 1 December having the potential to pile further woe on Sony's US business.

The full list of Xperia phones and tablets named in the lawsuit can be found below. If you are a UK owner of any of the devices listed, we suggest you leave it on dry land during bathtime.