A patent filed by Sony has emerged which details a potential tracking system for its PlayStation VR headset could see untethered, room-scale virtual reality experiences on PS4. The filing pictures a location-tracking sensor, wall-mounted in a similar fashion to the HTC Vive's Base Station for use with a PSVR device that connects over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Reportedly submitted last year, the patent describes the use of multiple projectors that utilise beam generators to determine the position of the headset wearer based on lights and "micro-electro-mechanical" mirrors.

By comparison, the current PSVR set-up uses a PS4 PlayStation Camera to track lights located on the front and rear of the VR device and on the DualShock 4 or PlayStation Move controllers.

The proposed method could increase both the accuracy of the tracking due to the reduction of light interference and the scope of player mobility while in the virtual world. At present, PSVR games restrict players to a small area to keep within the PlayStation Camera's limited range, but this could completely change with multiple tracking devices dotted around a play space.

What makes the patent (via CGM) even more intriguing, however, are multiple references to wireless links between the PS4, projectors and the PSVR itself. While device links are defined as both wired and wireless throughout, it would make sense for a future PlayStation-branded headset to experiment with untethered tracking – especially if further devices are required for its tracking tech.

Although the patent could reveal clues for a "PlayStation VR 2", it is worth noting that a patent does not guarantee that Sony is working on any of the features listed. With the PC-powered HTC Vive offering a wireless VR future through third-party peripherals, however, it would be very strange if the next-gen PSVR sticks with unwieldy cables.