Sony is rolling out the official Android Nougat update for the Xperia Z3+ family after a similar update was made available for the Z5 series a couple of days ago.

With Android Nougat version 7.0 and firmware build number 32.3.A.0.372, the update for Xperia Z3+ and its dual SIM variant includes December Android security patches.

Expect to see all the features Android Nougat brought to the Xperia Z5 lineup. They include support for multi-window which lets you run two apps simultaneously on the screen. Just double tap to make a switch between them. Longer battery life powered by Google and Xperia and improved messaging with the ability to share videos and audio are available with just a few taps.

Other significant features are manual settings through new manual focus and shutter speed controls and a smarter and more personalised home screen with Google Now integration. The update rollout was first reported by the XperiaBlog.

To check the current software version of your Xperia Z3+, or Z3+ Dual, head over to Settings>> About phone>> Build number. When the Nougat update is available, you should see the notification in the status bar.

To download and install Android Nougat from the notification panel of the phone, drag the status bar downwards to launch the Notification panel. Scroll down and select the new system update, then tap Download. Once the download is complete, open the Notification panel again and tap Install and follow the on-screen instructions to finish the installation of the update.