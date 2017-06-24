Sony has begun Android 7.1.1 software update for Xperia X and X Compact devices.

Bearing build version 34.3.A.0.194, the release bundles the latest security enhancements, performance and stability improvements, along with the new Android version. The dual SIM variant of Xperia X is also getting a similar update, according to the official Sony mobile support site.

For those who have not installed the previous Android 7.0, the new update includes all the changes and improvements such as multi-window support that lets you run two apps simultaneously and do a double tap if you want to switch between apps, longer battery life and the ability to share videos and audio via messages.

Other key features are a smarter home screen and fix for low music volume after calls using a car kit with Android auto.

To download and install Android 7.1.1 on your Xperia X or X Compact, pull down the status bar to launch notification panel. Then scroll down and select the new build and tap Download. When it is completed, launch the notification panel again then tap Install and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process. To check out the new firmware running on your phone navigate to Settings>> About phone>> Build number.

Prior to this in May both smartphones along with Xperia XZ and X Performance received the Android security patch for that month with build 34.2.A.2.69.