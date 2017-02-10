Sony has resumed the rollout of Android Nougat update for Xperia Z5 lineup, Z3+ and Z4 Tablet.

The latest release brings a new build version with a slight bump, which is 32.3.A.0.376 along with Android security patch for December. Xperiablog, which spotted the rollout, hopes the update fixes the bugs found in the previous Nougat build 32.3.A.0.372.

Within a few days of releasing the Nougat update, Sony pulled it down due to issues related to audio playback via third party apps and SD card encrypted data read performance.

In a statement, the company earlier said: "We were made aware of reports from some users experiencing inconsistencies related to audio playback via third-party apps and SD card encrypted data read performance, after upgrading to Android 7.0, Nougat. We've identified the root cause and are aiming to provide corrective firmware and re-commence the rollout as soon as possible.

"When the update is available in your region you should receive a notification about it in the status bar. After you receive the update notification, do the following to download and install it from the notification panel."

How to install Android Nougat update on Xperia phones from notification panel Drag the status bar downwards to open the Notification panel

Scroll down and select the update and then tap Download

Once the download is finished, launch the Notification panel again, then tap Install and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation

The availability of the update depends on the market and network operator. Also ensure that you phone has empty space to be able to download and install the update. If you don't have free space, you will not be notified when the new software is available.