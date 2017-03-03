Sony's new Xperia XZ Premium smartphone, featuring an advanced camera and 4K HDR display, won the "Best New Smartphone or Connected Mobile Devices at MWC 2017" award at the annual Global Mobile Awards (Glomo awards).

Unveiled at the MWC 2017 convention, the XZ Premium in two colour variants; luminous chrome and deep-sea black will hit the market in late spring. Along with the device, Sony said a range of supporting accessories would be available, including quick charger UCH12W(vi) and Bluetooth headset with speaker SBH56.

"Xperia XZ Premium is our most technologically capable smartphone ever," said Hiroki Totoki, president and chief executive officer at Sony Mobile Communications in a statement issued on 2 March.

"We're honoured by this recognition – Xperia XZ Premium has received endorsement from operator partners, media, consumers and industry peers alike, which is testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation, to deliver great products and experiences for consumers," said Totoki.

A key feature of the phone is Sony's new Motion Eye camera system. The XZ Premium is the company's first smartphone with Exmor RS camera sensor, which provides five times faster image scanning and data transfer. Additionally, the Motion Eye sensor can detect moving objects precisely to enable predictive capture.

Other key features of the XZ Premium are Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, Android 7.1 Nougat, 13 megapixel front camera and 3230mAh battery.