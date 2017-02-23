Some of Sony's 2017 Xperia series flagship devices might pack what is termed as the "world's first memory embedded camera" feature, according to a new report.

A leaked internal slide spotted by Esato forum shows the camera feature is called Motion Eye. Once the camera detects motion, it will start buffering, taking 4 pictures in the one second before the shutter is pressed and saved.

The report also claims that upcoming high-end Xperia XZs and XZ Premium smartphones might pack the new camera feature. The latter one is expected to have 4K HDR display and use Snapdragon 835 processor.

Sony has already sent out invites for its conference at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on 27 February at 8.30am CET. The company is expected to launch a few mid-range models at the event, but the XZs and XZ Premium are unlikely until June 2017.

Xperiablog claims to have heard about the same camera feature from its sources. Earlier this month, the company announced it has begun the development of first 3-layer stacked CMOS image sensor with DRAM for smartphones.

The new sensor with DRAM delivers fast data readout speeds, which helps capturing images of fast-moving subjects with minimal focal plane distortion and slow motion movies at up to 1,000 frames per second in full HD, claims Sony. Sony might use this image sensor with DRAM in this year's flagship devices.