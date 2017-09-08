The highways leading up to Tesla's "world's largest battery" site will soon be home to superchargers along its way.

Tesla announced it on their Twitter page, hinting that those who needed to charge their cars during the journey can make use of the power stations.

Unlike normal charging points, superchargers can be likened to petrol stations with normal cars. While it takes a few hours to fully charge a Tesla at home, a supercharger can do it in under an hour.

The company promises a range of 273 km (170 miles) after about 30 minutes of charging.

Tesla, which claims that their superchargers are the world's fastest chargers, said that they are located on frequently-travelled highways and are near restaurants, shopping centres and Wi-Fi hotspots.

As of now, the company has a network of 945 supercharger stations with over 6,500 working chargers installed in them.

Recently, Elon Musk tweeted a response to a person enquiring about charging stations, saying that there will be a major expansion in the supercharger network.

Going by the tweet that Tesla's Twitter account put out, it can be safe to say that more than a few of the "major increase" in stations will be coming to Australia.

The supercharger highway that Tesla is planning could be useful for those who like to plan long-distance drives across the Australian outback as well as those who might want to stop by the Hornsdale Wind Farm site near Jamestown, South Australia where Tesla's unique battery is under construction. It is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The Tesla website describes the battery as being a large-scale system that has a capacity of 100 MW/129 MWh and is capable of powering 30,000 homes.

The battery will be charged by the wind farm and will also be able to reserve electricity, which could then be supplied to power grids during peak loads to avoid shortages.