Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth says his position at Goodison Park has not changed ahead of his side's crucial clash against Watford on Sunday (5 November) but is hoping to see the Toffees hierarchy move to appoint Ronald Koeman's successor soon and start to escape the mire in which they find themselves.

Unsworth's reign as caretaker manager has misfired, with three defeats from three matches, but the former Toffees full-back still has designs on taking the reigns at Goodison on a permanent basis.

'Rhino's' admits the chance of being appointed Everton manager are slim, insisting he will accept any decision the club's board will make regarding the new boss and said that Bill Kenwright and the rest of the Toffees hierarchy, who are set to sit down and discuss the club's prospective new manager during the international break, have been very supportive during a testing time for all concerned.

Unsworth speaks to Kenwright everyday about how his tenure is panning out, and revealed on Friday that he has not received any update about his position or the club's managerial search.

"No, it's as it was, I spoke to the chairman last night, but it's as it was," Unsworth said in his press conference.

"I speak to him [Kenwright] everyday, he's been a great support as have all the board members. Everybody's been fantastic and hopefully we'll sort what's best for the club There's no indication, but the sooner it's resolved the better.

"I don't know is the honest answer. But what I do know is that when the chairman and owner make a decision they will make one that's right for the football club. If it's me great, if it's someone else, fantastic. Whatever will be will be. Whatever's best for the club, what we want, myself included, is what's best for the club.

"It's not about me, I stand there proud to be Everton manager, Sunday's a massive game, a great opportunity to win, and Sunday's about Everton Football Club. we need a win for the fans, players, desperately. We all need to come together, and win a game of football."

There does not appear to be a whole host of realistic candidates for the vacant managerial post at present. Sean Dyche and Sam Allardyce are seen as the frontrunners at present, and former Everton captain Kevin Ratcliffe thinks the latter should be appointed alongside his former teammate Peter Reid or Unsworth in order ensure the club's Premier League status and reconnect with the supporters, who are understandably disgruntled.

"Among those who have been mentioned, there's only Sam Allardyce who has a proven record of keeping you up as a 'firefighter'," Ratcliffe wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo. "He's not everybody's cup of tea but he was England manager for a short period of time so he's got something in his locker.

"Often the clubs that he's gone to have been in difficult positions when he arrived so that's led him to attain this tag but he's worked with some good players too. It wasn't all about Kevin Davies at Bolton. He had Jay-Jay Okocha and Youri Djorkaeff too. I think he makes the best of what he's got. Whether he's the answer long term I'm not so sure.

"If the club were thinking down those lines I think they've got to get a connection alongside him, maybe a Peter Reid or David Unsworth. You let the fans know what it is. He's got an eight-month contract or whatever, to get us through this sticky patch that we're in."