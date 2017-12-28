Police are still searching for a 21-year-old student who went missing from her home in Gorleston in the early hours of Boxing Day (26 December). Norfolk Police said that Sophie Smith was believed to only be wearing a dark coloured vest top and light coloured shorts when she left her home around 3am.

Police described Smith as slim built, white, around 5ft8 with shoulder length blonde hair. There have not been any confirmed sightings of Smith. Her mother, Lynn Shaw, thanked the public for their help but asked for the family's privacy.

Police Inspector Will Drummond said:

"We have diligently searched for Sophie and have investigated a range of scenarios but unfortunately there have been no confirmed sightings or contact since she left her property at 3am.

"We have a possible CCTV image of Sophie heading towards the seafront but, despite all our efforts, we have found no further trace of her.

"We have spoken to friends and family, conducted house to house enquiries and checked her social media accounts. We have liaised with local hospitals, places she's known to have links and we have also conducted a widespread search, including possible CCTV sightings, but unfortunately nothing has been found.

"I would like to take this opportunity to ask the public to check their sheds and outbuildings in case Sophie has got disorientated and slept in the nearest place of shelter."

"We are in close contact with Sophie's family, who are being supported by officers at what is a very difficult time for them. However, due to the circumstances in which she left home with minimal clothing, no mobile phone, her mental state and the weather conditions, the hope of finding Sophie safe and well diminishes as time goes on."