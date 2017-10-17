One man has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing outside Parsons Green Tube station.

London's Metropolitan Police (MET) were called at 7.37pm on Monday (16 October) to the triple stabbing outside the station that was busy with commuters on their way home.

The stabbing comes outside the same Underground station where 30 people were injured in a terror attack in September although Scotland Yard said the incident was not terror-related and no arrests have yet been made.

Parsons Green Lane and the station have been closed temporarily by police and cordons are in place.

No update on the condition of the two injured males has been given by police or the London Ambulance Service (LAS), who attended the incident.

One passer-by, Holly Eddleston, told London's Evening Standard: "I was on Parsons Green walking my dog when a policeman ran up to us and said to leave the park immediately so that a helicopter could land.

"I walked towards the station, there were lots of police cars and a section cornered off with fabric - apparently somebody being resuscitated. Sounds of a girl screaming and crying were piercing.

"All of the roads in Parsons have been closed, including my own. Undercover police are searching the area looking down all drains with torches and helicopters circling also. Extremely sad."

Millie Lloyd wrote on Twitter: "Came out of Parsons Green Tube Station 30 mins ago to the aftermath of a stabbing. 3 bodies receiving CPR. Station now shut and road closed."

An LAS spokeswoman said: "We treated three patients at the scene. We have taken two patients to hospital as a priority. Sadly one patient died at the scene."

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called at 19.37 on Monday, 16 October to reports of a stabbing outside Parsons Green Tube Station.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. Three males have suffered stab injuries. They are currently being treated by London Ambulance Service."