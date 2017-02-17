Southampton have confirmed the signing of Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old was allowed to leave Juventus as a free agent at the end of the last season. The Saints made an approach and since he was without a club, the Premier League outfit could complete the signing of the centre-back outside the January transfer window.

Caceres completed his medical at St Mary's Stadium last week, but the death of his brother in his homeland delayed his move to the south coast club, claims The Guardian. He has joined on a short-term deal and will be at Southampton for the remainder of the season.

"Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Martín Cáceres on a deal until the end of the season," a statement on Southampton's official website read.

"The experienced defender makes the move to St Mary's on a short-term deal, and will wear the number 12 shirt for the remainder of the campaign."

The former Barcelona and Juventus defender labelled Southampton as an "important club in English football" and expressed his delight after completing the move to the Premier League.

"I am very happy to have signed for what is an important club in English football. I am looking forward to getting started with my new teammates," Caceres told his new club's official website.

"Of all of the options that I had, I think that the best option for me was to come to Southampton. I am extremely happy to have joined this club."

Claude Puel is already without the services of Virgil van Dijk as the Dutch international is recovering from the ankle injury he sustained in his side's 3-0 win over Leicester City. The Saints' star could miss the remainder of the season and Caceres' addition will strengthen their back four.

Southampton take on Manchester United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on 26 Feburary. Caceres is eligible to feature for the Saints against Jose Mourinho's side and a victory over the Red Devils could see him add another medal to his honours list.